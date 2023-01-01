Menu
2006 Lincoln Navigator

0 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Lincoln Navigator

2006 Lincoln Navigator

4WD With 3rd Row Seating

2006 Lincoln Navigator

4WD With 3rd Row Seating

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9545131
  • Stock #: BC0035600
  • VIN: 5LMFU28536LJ16416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Lincoln Navigator 4WD With 3rd Row Seating, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, heated seats, cooled seats, power mirrors, power sunroof, black exterior, black interior, leather. $8,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $8,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Genuine wood trim
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
adjustable foot pedals
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Cooled Seat
Second Row Sound Controls
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

