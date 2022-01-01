Menu
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

229,822 KM

$3,000

$3,000

S430 4MATIC

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

229,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8111437
  • Stock #: BC0034127
  • VIN: WDBNF83J36A465963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,822 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4Matic, 4.3L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, power sunroof, heated seats, memory seats, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, gray exterior, gray interior, leather. (Existing Damage, towing recommended) $3,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $3,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
tilt steering
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

