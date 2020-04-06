Menu
2006 Mitsubishi FUSO FE84W

Crew Cab 10 feet Flat Deck With Power Tailgate Diesel And Dump Box

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,530

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,917KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4834488
  • Stock #: BC0032515
  • VIN: JL6BDH1S06K002685
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Commercial
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2006 Mitsubishi Fuso FE84W Crew Cab 10 feet Flat Deck With Power Tailgate Diesel, 4.9L L4 TURBO-AIR COOLED DIESEL engine, 4 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. Decal Valid to November 2020 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $18,530.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,830.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • tilt steering
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

