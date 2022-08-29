Menu
2006 NEW HOLLAND TN70A

0 KM

Details Description

$25,810

+ tax & licensing
$25,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 NEW HOLLAND TN70A

2006 NEW HOLLAND TN70A

4 wheel drive Tractor Diesel

2006 NEW HOLLAND TN70A

4 wheel drive Tractor Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$25,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9217186
  Stock #: BC0035357
  VIN: HJE073213

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Commercial
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 New Holland TN70A 4 Wheel Drive Tractor Diesel, 2.9L, 3 cylinder, 67HP, dual paper element air cleaner, manual liquid cooled , blue exterior, black interior, vinyl. weight 5020 Lbs, wheelbase 81.5 inches. $25,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $26,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

