2006 NEW HOLLAND TN70A
4 wheel drive Tractor Diesel
- Listing ID: 9217186
- Stock #: BC0035357
- VIN: HJE073213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 New Holland TN70A 4 Wheel Drive Tractor Diesel, 2.9L, 3 cylinder, 67HP, dual paper element air cleaner, manual liquid cooled , blue exterior, black interior, vinyl. weight 5020 Lbs, wheelbase 81.5 inches. $25,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $26,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
