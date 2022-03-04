Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan 350Z

25 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-338-5868

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan 350Z

2006 Nissan 350Z

Grand Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan 350Z

Grand Touring

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-338-5868

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

25KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8640833
  • Stock #: 453172
  • VIN: JN1AZ36A16M453172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plum
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 453172
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for a great buying experience. Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $395.00. Dealer #8902

Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!

Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC
(604) 338−5868
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

2003 Mercedes-Benz S...
 131,560 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT
 63,748 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 121,316 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

604-338-XXXX

(click to show)

604-338-5868

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory