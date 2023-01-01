$35,800+ tax & licensing
2006 Porsche Boxster Convertible Boxster
Convertible
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$35,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9775318
- Stock #: BC0035788
- VIN: WP0ZZZ98Z6U702329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 65,879 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Porsche Boxster Convertible Boxster Convertible, 2 door, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $35,800.00 plus $350 processing fee, $36,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
