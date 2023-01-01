Menu
2006 Porsche Boxster Convertible Boxster

65,879 KM

Details Description Features

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Convertible

Convertible

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,879KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9775318
  • Stock #: BC0035788
  • VIN: WP0ZZZ98Z6U702329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035788
  • Mileage 65,879 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Porsche Boxster Convertible Boxster Convertible, 2 door, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $35,800.00 plus $350 processing fee, $36,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Removable/Convertible Top

