2006 Porsche Carrera
S
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 10254192
- Stock #: BC0036150
- VIN: WP0ZZZ99Z7S720551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 84,213 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Porsche Carrera S Tiptronic, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD changer, navigation aid, car reader, flip down screen, front and rear fog lights, zero75 radar detector, sport suspension, powered rear spoiler, sport exhaust valve, eco mode, powered sunroof, front trunk with extra hem brake fluid, electronic toll reader, usb output, carbon fibre trim, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, Tiptronic shifting, pioneer Carrozzeria head unit with navigation, grey exterior, black interior, leather. Luxury Tax applies for British Columbia Purchasers. $58,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $59,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
