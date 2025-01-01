Menu
2006 Thomas Saf-T-Liner HDX 56 passenger School Bus Diesel Air Brakes, 1 driver plus 56 passengers, large luggage storage underneith , yellow exterior, gray interior. Certificate and Decal Valid to March 2026 $13,240.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,615.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2006 Thomas Saf-T-Liner HDX

320,485 KM

$13,240

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Thomas Saf-T-Liner HDX

56 passenger School Bus Diesel Air Brakes

12962171

2006 Thomas Saf-T-Liner HDX

56 passenger School Bus Diesel Air Brakes

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,240

+ taxes & licensing

Used
320,485KM
VIN 1T7YU3A2461162325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0038286
  • Mileage 320,485 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Thomas Saf-T-Liner HDX 56 passenger School Bus Diesel Air Brakes, 1 driver plus 56 passengers, large luggage storage underneith , yellow exterior, gray interior. Certificate and Decal Valid to March 2026 $13,240.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,615.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

tilt steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,240

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2006 Thomas Saf-T-Liner HDX