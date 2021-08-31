2006 THUNDER JET Luxor Fishing Boat

$42,250 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7647586

7647586 Stock #: BC0034219

BC0034219 VIN: AHQ10134C606

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Boat

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # BC0034219

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Telematic/GPS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.