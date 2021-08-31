Menu
2006 THUNDER JET Luxor Fishing Boat

0 KM

$42,250

+ tax & licensing
$42,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

20 Foot Aluminum Boat With EZ Loader Trailer

20 Foot Aluminum Boat With EZ Loader Trailer

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$42,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7647586
  Stock #: BC0034219
  VIN: AHQ10134C606

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Boat
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # BC0034219
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Thunder Jet Luxor 20 Foot Aluminum Jet Boat With EZ Loader Trailer, Garmin GPSmap 178C Sounder, 5.7 Liter Power Marine engine, American Turbine marine jet drive, Mariner marine vinyl seating, fishing rod holders, silver exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Boat comes with 2006 EZ Loader tandem axel galvanized trailer VIN 1ZEAAMPKX6A009238 $42,250.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $42,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Telematic/GPS

