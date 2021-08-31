Menu
2006 Toyota Corolla

75,400 KM

Details Description

$10,394

+ tax & licensing
$10,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan CE 4A

2006 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan CE 4A

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$10,394

+ taxes & licensing

75,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7597378
  • Stock #: Q51541A
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E66C601470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q51541A
  • Mileage 75,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable, fuel efficient and spacious daily commuter that's backed by famous Japanese engineering? This 2006 Toyota Corolla 4-Door Sedan may be the car for you! Its efficient 1.8L 4-cyl engine delivers 126 horsepower and 122 ft-lbs of torque and stays true to the brands title as one of the most reliable and capable engines on the road. Don't worry about how far your errands take you, fuel consumption is minimal at a fantastic rating of 7.1L/100km combined rating. It seats five and has room for large luggage in the trunk. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

