Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Hiace

48,482 KM

Details Description Features

$18,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Hiace

2006 Toyota Hiace

Wheelchair Passenger Van With Ramp (Right Hand Drive)

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Hiace

Wheelchair Passenger Van With Ramp (Right Hand Drive)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

  1. 9633301
  2. 9633301
  3. 9633301
  4. 9633301
  5. 9633301
  6. 9633301
  7. 9633301
  8. 9633301
  9. 9633301
  10. 9633301
  11. 9633301
  12. 9633301
  13. 9633301
  14. 9633301
  15. 9633301
  16. 9633301
  17. 9633301
  18. 9633301
  19. 9633301
  20. 9633301
  21. 9633301
  22. 9633301
  23. 9633301
  24. 9633301
  25. 9633301
  26. 9633301
  27. 9633301
  28. 9633301
  29. 9633301
  30. 9633301
  31. 9633301
  32. 9633301
  33. 9633301
  34. 9633301
  35. 9633301
  36. 9633301
  37. 9633301
  38. 9633301
  39. 9633301
  40. 9633301
  41. 9633301
  42. 9633301
  43. 9633301
  44. 9633301
  45. 9633301
  46. 9633301
  47. 9633301
  48. 9633301
  49. 9633301
  50. 9633301
Contact Seller

$18,810

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,482KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9633301
  • Stock #: BC0035650
  • VIN: TRH2000044625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,482 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Toyota Hiace Wheelchair Passenger Van With Ramp(Right Hand Drive), 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid until Feb. 2024 $18,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $19,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2004 Suzuki Pickup T...
 78,225 KM
$11,870 + tax & lic
2004 Honda Mini Truc...
 26,559 KM
$11,850 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Hiace Wh...
 48,482 KM
$18,810 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
Quick Links
Directions Inventory