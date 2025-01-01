Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable workhorse thats ready for anything? Check out this rugged 2006 Toyota Tacoma, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This pickup truck is built to last, and with its proven reputation for durability, you can count on it to handle your toughest tasks, whether youre hauling equipment on the job site, or heading out for a weekend adventure. The Tacomas robust design and off-road capabilities make it a perfect fit for Canadian drivers who need a vehicle that can conquer any terrain.</p><p>This Tacoma features an automatic transmission and a capable 4-wheel drive system, ensuring smooth shifting and confident handling in all driving conditions. This truck is ready to go. The 4-door configuration offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it practical for both work and family life. With 349,000km on the odometer, this Tacoma has proven its staying power and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Here are some of the highlights of this 2006 Toyota Tacoma:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary Toyota Reliability:</strong> Built to last, this Tacoma is known for its long-term dependability and low cost of ownership.</li><li><strong>Versatile 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle challenging roads and weather conditions with confidence, thanks to the capable 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Spacious 4-Door Design:</strong> Comfortably accommodate passengers and gear with the convenient 4-door configuration.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving and smooth gear changes.</li><li><strong>Rugged Pickup Truck:</strong> A true workhorse ready for any task.</li></ul>

2006 Toyota Tacoma

349,000 KM

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Toyota Tacoma

12910448

2006 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
349,000KM
VIN 5TEMU52N36Z274930

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 349,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$12,990

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

