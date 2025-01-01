$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2006 Toyota Tacoma
2006 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 349,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable workhorse that's ready for anything? Check out this rugged 2006 Toyota Tacoma, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This pickup truck is built to last, and with its proven reputation for durability, you can count on it to handle your toughest tasks, whether you're hauling equipment on the job site, or heading out for a weekend adventure. The Tacoma's robust design and off-road capabilities make it a perfect fit for Canadian drivers who need a vehicle that can conquer any terrain.
This Tacoma features an automatic transmission and a capable 4-wheel drive system, ensuring smooth shifting and confident handling in all driving conditions. This truck is ready to go. The 4-door configuration offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it practical for both work and family life. With 349,000km on the odometer, this Tacoma has proven its staying power and is ready for many more adventures.
Here are some of the highlights of this 2006 Toyota Tacoma:
- Legendary Toyota Reliability: Built to last, this Tacoma is known for its long-term dependability and low cost of ownership.
- Versatile 4-Wheel Drive: Tackle challenging roads and weather conditions with confidence, thanks to the capable 4-wheel drive system.
- Spacious 4-Door Design: Comfortably accommodate passengers and gear with the convenient 4-door configuration.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving and smooth gear changes.
- Rugged Pickup Truck: A true workhorse ready for any task.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
Email Milani Auto Sales
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
778-893-8434