Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Victory Kingpin

0 KM

Details Description

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2006 Victory Kingpin

2006 Victory Kingpin

Motor Cycle

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Victory Kingpin

Motor Cycle

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8584886
  2. 8584886
  3. 8584886
Contact Seller

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8584886
  • Stock #: BC0034864
  • VIN: 5VPCB26D663000333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Victory Kingpin Motor Cycle, 1634CC, Battery is dead, bike starts with a booster pack. Full service completed May 13 2022 $5,450.00 plus $350 processing fee, $5,800.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2015 RAM 1500 Trades...
 180,777 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2010 Ingersoll Rand ...
 0 KM
$53,750 + tax & lic
2010 Load Trail Flat...
 0 KM
$5,310 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory