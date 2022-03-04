$5,450+ tax & licensing
604-522-7376
2006 Victory Kingpin
Motor Cycle
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$5,450
- Listing ID: 8584886
- Stock #: BC0034864
- VIN: 5VPCB26D663000333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Motorcycle
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Victory Kingpin Motor Cycle, 1634CC, Battery is dead, bike starts with a booster pack. Full service completed May 13 2022 $5,450.00 plus $350 processing fee, $5,800.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
