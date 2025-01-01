Menu
<div>Super clean Jetta TDI diesel nice car proof Service history includes new timing belt done at 145,000 km by with confidence</div><div> </div><p>This 2006 Volkswagen Jetta 1.9L TDI is a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan thats ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its sleek design and comfortable interior, this Jetta offers a balance of practicality and style. The 1.9L TDI engine is known for its impressive fuel economy, making it an economical choice for daily commutes or long road trips.</p><p>This Jetta is equipped with a range of features designed for comfort and convenience, including heated seats, power windows, and cruise control. It also boasts safety features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags. With 188,000km on the odometer, this Jetta is a seasoned performer thats been well-maintained.</p><p>Here are 5 of this Jettas features that are sure to impress:</p><ol><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 1.9L TDI Engine:</strong> Experience the power of diesel with exceptional fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Enjoy effortless convenience and security.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the drive with the help of cruise control.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes with a crisp and clear sound system.</li></ol><p>Visit Milani Auto Sales today to see this reliable and stylish 2006 Volkswagen Jetta 1.9L TDI for yourself.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

188,000 KM

$4,890

+ tax & licensing
12345237

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

Used
188,000KM
VIN 3VWRT31KX6M785856

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Steel Wheels

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

