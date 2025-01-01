$4,890+ tax & licensing
2006 Volkswagen Jetta
1.9L TDI
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$4,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2006 Volkswagen Jetta 1.9L TDI is a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that's ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its sleek design and comfortable interior, this Jetta offers a balance of practicality and style. The 1.9L TDI engine is known for its impressive fuel economy, making it an economical choice for daily commutes or long road trips.
This Jetta is equipped with a range of features designed for comfort and convenience, including heated seats, power windows, and cruise control. It also boasts safety features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags. With 188,000km on the odometer, this Jetta is a seasoned performer that's been well-maintained.
Here are 5 of this Jetta's features that are sure to impress:
- Fuel-Efficient 1.9L TDI Engine: Experience the power of diesel with exceptional fuel economy.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy effortless convenience and security.
- Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the drive with the help of cruise control.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with a crisp and clear sound system.
Visit Milani Auto Sales today to see this reliable and stylish 2006 Volkswagen Jetta 1.9L TDI for yourself.
Vehicle Features
