Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2007 Audi RS 4

145,350 KM

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
2007 Audi RS 4

6sp man Qtro

12087556

2007 Audi RS 4

6sp man Qtro

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,350KM
VIN WUARU78E97N900254

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 8UBPA00254
  • Mileage 145,350 KM

PREMIUM PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

