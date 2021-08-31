Menu
2007 BMW 328i

146,588 KM

Details Description Features

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 BMW 328i

2007 BMW 328i

Coupe

2007 BMW 328i

Coupe

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

146,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7669885
  • Stock #: BC0032451
  • VIN: WBAWB33587P131012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0032451
  • Mileage 146,588 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 BMW 328i Coupe, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic (tiptronic), RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, push button start, memory drivers seat, automatic headlights, fog lights, back-up sensors, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, leather. $2,900.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $3,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Genuine wood trim
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

