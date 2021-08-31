+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
The 2007 BMW X3 3.0si is a statement of unlimited opportunities and an expression of sheer presence and freedom. From the very first glance, it impresses with its athletic appearance and fascinates with an exciting driving experience. The inline-6 pushes out 260hp and 225 lb-ft of torque! It sets the benchmarks in its class and makes both weekend trips and daily commutes comfortable and luxurious! Fully equipped with remote entry, leather/heated seats, heated steering wheel, AUX input, parking sensors, AM/FM radio, A/C, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
