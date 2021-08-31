Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 BMW X3

113,400 KM

Details Description

$11,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2007 BMW X3

2007 BMW X3

3.0Si

Watch This Vehicle

2007 BMW X3

3.0Si

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7811007
  2. 7811007
  3. 7811007
  4. 7811007
  5. 7811007
  6. 7811007
  7. 7811007
  8. 7811007
  9. 7811007
  10. 7811007
  11. 7811007
  12. 7811007
  13. 7811007
  14. 7811007
  15. 7811007
  16. 7811007
  17. 7811007
  18. 7811007
  19. 7811007
Contact Seller

$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

113,400KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7811007
  • Stock #: P5060A
  • VIN: WBXPC93437WF00806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5060A
  • Mileage 113,400 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2007 BMW X3 3.0si is a statement of unlimited opportunities and an expression of sheer presence and freedom. From the very first glance, it impresses with its athletic appearance and fascinates with an exciting driving experience. The inline-6 pushes out 260hp and 225 lb-ft of torque! It sets the benchmarks in its class and makes both weekend trips and daily commutes comfortable and luxurious! Fully equipped with remote entry, leather/heated seats, heated steering wheel, AUX input, parking sensors, AM/FM radio, A/C, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Pr...
 81,500 KM
$44,490 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 30,200 KM
$106,394 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 2.0T Te...
 26,300 KM
$43,590 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory