$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD | REAR WHEEL DRIVE/4.3L V6 ENGINE
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD | REAR WHEEL DRIVE/4.3L V6 ENGINE
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # C5-74482
- Mileage 154,098 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Classic is tough, reliable, and built to perform. With its powerful engine, solid towing capability, and spacious interior, this truck is ready for both job sites and weekend adventures. Its rugged design and smooth ride make it the perfect blend of strength and comfort.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?
- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Call Dealer
604-291-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-291-2266