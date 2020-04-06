Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Club Car Golf Cart

Gas Power

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Club Car Golf Cart

Gas Power

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4826568
  2. 4826568
  3. 4826568
  4. 4826568
  5. 4826568
  6. 4826568
  7. 4826568
  8. 4826568
  9. 4826568
  10. 4826568
  11. 4826568
  12. 4826568
  13. 4826568
  14. 4826568
  15. 4826568
  16. 4826568
  17. 4826568
  18. 4826568
  19. 4826568
  20. 4826568
  21. 4826568
  22. 4826568
Contact Seller

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4826568
  • Stock #: BC0032524
  • VIN: AG0746-837796
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Tan

2007 Club Car Golf Cart Gas Power, green exterior, white interior, vinyl. $2,950.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $3,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2013 International 4...
 176,662 KM
$23,750 + tax & lic
2016 Hino 155 Cube V...
 5,704 KM
$49,710 + tax & lic
2016 RAM ProMaster 3...
 116,654 KM
$26,850 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message