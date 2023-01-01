Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Caliber

95,000 KM

Details

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Caliber

2007 Dodge Caliber

R/T 4Dr Hatchback AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Caliber

R/T 4Dr Hatchback AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10043547
  • Stock #: 8UTNA95410
  • VIN: 1B3HE78K57D195410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA95410
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2022 Audi RS 6 Avant...
 5,600 KM
$149,998 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 133,200 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Caliber R...
 95,000 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory