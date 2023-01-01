Menu
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan Cargo Van, 3.3L, 6 cylinder, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $2,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $3,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

71,149 KM

$2,970

+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

CARGO VAN

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

CARGO VAN

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$2,970

+ taxes & licensing

71,149KM
Used
VIN 1D4GP23R37B174825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036441
  • Mileage 71,149 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan Cargo Van, 3.3L, 6 cylinder, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $2,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $3,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Front air dam

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$2,970

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan