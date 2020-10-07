Menu
2007 Dodge Sprinter Van High Roof

50,507 KM

Details Description Features

$26,780

+ tax & licensing
$26,780

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Dodge Sprinter Van High Roof

2007 Dodge Sprinter Van High Roof

3500 170-inch Wheelbase Cargo Van Work Shop Cube Van Diesel

2007 Dodge Sprinter Van High Roof

3500 170-inch Wheelbase Cargo Van Work Shop Cube Van Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,780

+ taxes & licensing

50,507KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6114699
  Stock #: BC0033166
  VIN: WD0BF445175157173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 50,507 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Dodge Sprinter High Roof 3500 170-inch Wheelbase Cargo Van Work Shop Cube Van Diesel, Dually, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, vinyl. $26,780.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $27,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Locking Differential
SPLASH GUARDS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

