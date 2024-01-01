Menu
Account
Sign In
2007 Fassmer 20 Foot Fast Rescue Boat with Twin Yamaha Outboard Motors, 6 seater, Yamaha 50 HP outboard motor with 110 engine hours, Yamaha 50 HP outboard motor with 107 engine hours, recovery hook, cb radio, battery disconnect, 2 fog/spot lights, orange exterior, black interior, vinyl. Estimated measurements: 20 feet long by 7 feet wide by 8 feet tall This vehicle does not meet the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act and is not suitable for driving. Please note that towing will be required at the purchasers expense. $11,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2007 Fassmer 20 Foot Fast Rescue Boat

Details Description

$11,210

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Fassmer 20 Foot Fast Rescue Boat

with Twin Yamaha Outboard Motors

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Fassmer 20 Foot Fast Rescue Boat

with Twin Yamaha Outboard Motors

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11824091
  2. 11824091
  3. 11824091
  4. 11824091
  5. 11824091
  6. 11824091
  7. 11824091
  8. 11824091
  9. 11824091
  10. 11824091
  11. 11824091
  12. 11824091
  13. 11824091
  14. 11824091
  15. 11824091
  16. 11824091
  17. 11824091
  18. 11824091
  19. 11824091
  20. 11824091
  21. 11824091
  22. 11824091
  23. 11824091
  24. 11824091
  25. 11824091
  26. 11824091
  27. 11824091
  28. 11824091
  29. 11824091
  30. 11824091
  31. 11824091
  32. 11824091
  33. 11824091
  34. 11824091
  35. 11824091
  36. 11824091
  37. 11824091
  38. 11824091
  39. 11824091
  40. 11824091
  41. 11824091
  42. 11824091
  43. 11824091
  44. 11824091
  45. 11824091
  46. 11824091
  47. 11824091
  48. 11824091
  49. 11824091
  50. 11824091
Contact Seller

$11,210

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 0625556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Boat
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2007 Fassmer 20 Foot Fast Rescue Boat with Twin Yamaha Outboard Motors, 6 seater, Yamaha 50 HP outboard motor with 110 engine hours, Yamaha 50 HP outboard motor with 107 engine hours, recovery hook, cb radio, battery disconnect, 2 fog/spot lights, orange exterior, black interior, vinyl. Estimated measurements: 20 feet long by 7 feet wide by 8 feet tall This vehicle does not meet the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act and is not suitable for driving. Please note that towing will be required at the purchaser's expense. $11,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2008 CAMOPLAST SW 4S Snow Plow Rubber Track Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 CAMOPLAST SW 4S Snow Plow Rubber Track Diesel 0 $30,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XTR SuperCab Regular Box 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Ford F-150 XTR SuperCab Regular Box 4WD 192,312 KM $12,710 + tax & lic
Used 1982 Mercury Grand Marquis 2-Door for sale in Burnaby, BC
1982 Mercury Grand Marquis 2-Door 78,779 KM $8,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,210

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2007 Fassmer 20 Foot Fast Rescue Boat