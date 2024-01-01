$11,210+ tax & licensing
2007 Fassmer 20 Foot Fast Rescue Boat
with Twin Yamaha Outboard Motors
2007 Fassmer 20 Foot Fast Rescue Boat
with Twin Yamaha Outboard Motors
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Boat
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2007 Fassmer 20 Foot Fast Rescue Boat with Twin Yamaha Outboard Motors, 6 seater, Yamaha 50 HP outboard motor with 110 engine hours, Yamaha 50 HP outboard motor with 107 engine hours, recovery hook, cb radio, battery disconnect, 2 fog/spot lights, orange exterior, black interior, vinyl. Estimated measurements: 20 feet long by 7 feet wide by 8 feet tall This vehicle does not meet the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act and is not suitable for driving. Please note that towing will be required at the purchaser's expense. $11,210.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,585.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
