2007 Ford Econoline E-350 bucket van equipped with an Altec AT200AV lift offering a 30 ft 9 in platform height and 350 lb capacity. Powered by a 5.4L V8 gas engine with automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Features include rear work shelving, strobe light, master switch, 12V input, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning. Ideal for utility or service work. Overall measurements: 20 ft 9 in long, 6 ft 4 in wide, and 10 ft 8 in high. GVWR: 4,309 kg (9,500 lb). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $29,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2007 Ford Econoline

$29,880

+ taxes & licensing
13172564

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
VIN 1FTSE34L27DB15296

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford Econoline E-350 bucket van equipped with an Altec AT200AV lift offering a 30 ft 9 in platform height and 350 lb capacity. Powered by a 5.4L V8 gas engine with automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Features include rear work shelving, strobe light, master switch, 12V input, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning. Ideal for utility or service work. Overall measurements: 20 ft 9 in long, 6 ft 4 in wide, and 10 ft 8 in high. GVWR: 4,309 kg (9,500 lb). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $29,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

AM/FM Radio

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Steel Wheels

604-522-7376

