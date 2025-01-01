$3,990+ taxes & licensing
2007 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$3,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 283,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian road throws your way? This 2007 Ford Escape XLT, available at Milani Auto Sales, might be the perfect fit. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and comfortable XLT trim, this Escape is ready for your next adventure, whether it's navigating snowy city streets or exploring scenic trails. This Escape has been well-maintained and has 283,000km on the odometer.
This Escape is a practical choice for families or anyone who appreciates versatility. The four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo, while the automatic transmission makes driving a breeze. The Escape's SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and gear, and the gasoline engine ensures you have the power you need for everyday driving.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2007 Ford Escape XLT a compelling choice:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: The 4-wheel drive system provides superior traction and control in various weather conditions, perfect for tackling Canadian winters or venturing off the beaten path.
- Versatile Interior: The Escape's interior is designed to accommodate your lifestyle, offering ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
- Dependable Performance: The Escape's gasoline engine provides a reliable and efficient performance, ensuring you get where you need to go with confidence.
- Automatic Convenience: The automatic transmission makes driving effortless, allowing you to focus on the road ahead.
- Proven Durability: This Escape has stood the test of time and has been well-maintained, promising years of reliable service.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
