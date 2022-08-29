$4,750+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Explorer
Eddie Bauer 4.0L 4WD with 3rd Row Seating
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$4,750
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9203869
- Stock #: BC0035380
- VIN: 1FMEU74E67UB69348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,859 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4.0L 4WD with 3rd Row Seating 4.0L 4WD, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, CD changer, heated seats, memory seats, adjustable foot pedals, back up sensors, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, red exterior, grey interior, cloth. $4,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $5,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
