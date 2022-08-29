Menu
2007 Ford Explorer

112,859 KM

$4,750

+ tax & licensing
$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

Eddie Bauer 4.0L 4WD with 3rd Row Seating

Eddie Bauer 4.0L 4WD with 3rd Row Seating

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$4,750

+ taxes & licensing

112,859KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9203869
  • Stock #: BC0035380
  • VIN: 1FMEU74E67UB69348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,859 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4.0L 4WD with 3rd Row Seating 4.0L 4WD, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, CD changer, heated seats, memory seats, adjustable foot pedals, back up sensors, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, red exterior, grey interior, cloth. $4,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $5,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Genuine wood trim
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
adjustable foot pedals
Running Board
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

