2007 Ford F-550

Bucket Truck 4WD Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$21,760

+ taxes & licensing

  • 209,902KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4919649
  • Stock #: BC0032533
  • VIN: 1FDAF57P47EB45697
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2007 Ford F-550 Bucket Truck 4WD Dually Diesel, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $21,760.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $22,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • full size spare tire
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

