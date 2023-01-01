Menu
2007 Ford LCF 550 Regular Cab Street Sweeper Truck 2WD Diesel, 4.5L V6 DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, cruise rpm, tow mode, fog lights, TFT color monitor, dump box, ac tow mode, conveyor controller, left and right rotating broom, beacon lights, overdrive, traffic signal, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $28,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

83,523KM
Used
VIN 3FRML55Z07V554849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036532
  • Mileage 83,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford LCF 550 Regular Cab Street Sweeper Truck 2WD Diesel, 4.5L V6 DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, cruise rpm, tow mode, fog lights, TFT color monitor, dump box, ac tow mode, conveyor controller, left and right rotating broom, beacon lights, overdrive, traffic signal, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $28,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2007 Ford Lcf 550