2007 Freightliner B2 48 Passenger plus 1 Driver School Bus Mercedes Benz Diesel Engine, Air Brakes, 1 door, automatic, yellow exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal Valid to February 2026 $12,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2007 Freightliner B2

349,805 KM

$12,810

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Freightliner B2

48 Passenger School Bus Diesel Engine Air Brakes

12942578

2007 Freightliner B2

48 Passenger School Bus Diesel Engine Air Brakes

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
349,805KM
VIN 4UZABRCS37CW09068

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Commercial
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 349,805 KM

2007 Freightliner B2 48 Passenger plus 1 Driver School Bus Mercedes Benz Diesel Engine, Air Brakes, 1 door, automatic, yellow exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal Valid to February 2026 $12,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Driver Airbag

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,810

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Freightliner B2