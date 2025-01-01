Menu
2007 Freightliner FLD120 18,100-Litre Fuel Tank Truck Diesel with Air Brakes, 14.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 6X4, burgundy exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Eaton-Fuller transmission, Max load rate: 2300 Litres per minute, Max unload rate: 2300 Litres per minute, Max payload: 15,023 KG, Water cap (front to rear) 3100 / 7500 / 7500. Certification and decal valid until February 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $85,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $86,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2007 Freightliner FLD120

71,785 KM

$85,820

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Freightliner FLD120

18,100-Litre Fuel Tank Truck Diesel with Air Brakes

12881381

2007 Freightliner FLD120

18,100-Litre Fuel Tank Truck Diesel with Air Brakes

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$85,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,785KM
VIN 1FVHALAV47DX39195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038246
  • Mileage 71,785 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Freightliner FLD120 18,100-Litre Fuel Tank Truck Diesel with Air Brakes, 14.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 6X4, burgundy exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Eaton-Fuller transmission, Max load rate: 2300 Litres per minute, Max unload rate: 2300 Litres per minute, Max payload: 15,023 KG, Water cap (front to rear) 3100 / 7500 / 7500. Certification and decal valid until February 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $85,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $86,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Trip Computer

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$85,820

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Freightliner FLD120