2007 Freightliner M2

$61,510 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 5 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8141350

8141350 Stock #: BC0034545

BC0034545 VIN: 1FVACWCS07HW68134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # BC0034545

Mileage 74,586 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Safety Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Convenience tilt steering Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Locking Differential Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.