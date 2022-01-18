$61,510+ tax & licensing
2007 Freightliner M2
106 MEDIUM DUTY With Dump Air Brakes Diesel
Location
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$61,510
- Listing ID: 8141350
- Stock #: BC0034545
- VIN: 1FVACWCS07HW68134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0034545
- Mileage 74,586 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Freightliner M2 106 Medium Duty With Dump Air Brakes Diesel, 6.4L L6 DIESEL Mercedes engine, 6 cylinder, 3304 hours, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and decal valid until January 2023. $61,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $61,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
