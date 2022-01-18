Menu
2007 Freightliner M2

74,586 KM

$61,510

+ tax & licensing
$61,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Freightliner M2

2007 Freightliner M2

106 MEDIUM DUTY With Dump Air Brakes Diesel

2007 Freightliner M2

106 MEDIUM DUTY With Dump Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$61,510

+ taxes & licensing

74,586KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8141350
  • Stock #: BC0034545
  • VIN: 1FVACWCS07HW68134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034545
  • Mileage 74,586 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Freightliner M2 106 Medium Duty With Dump Air Brakes Diesel, 6.4L L6 DIESEL Mercedes engine, 6 cylinder, 3304 hours, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and decal valid until January 2023. $61,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $61,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

