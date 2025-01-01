Menu
Account
Sign In
2007 Freightliner M2 106 Dump Truck, 6.4L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4X2, cruise control, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and decal valid until December 2025. $57,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2007 Freightliner M2106

106,738 KM

Details Description Features

$57,730

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Freightliner M2106

Dump Truck With Hydraulic Brakes

Watch This Vehicle
12058660

2007 Freightliner M2106

Dump Truck With Hydraulic Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12058660
  2. 12058660
  3. 12058660
  4. 12058660
  5. 12058660
  6. 12058660
  7. 12058660
  8. 12058660
  9. 12058660
  10. 12058660
  11. 12058660
  12. 12058660
  13. 12058660
  14. 12058660
  15. 12058660
  16. 12058660
  17. 12058660
  18. 12058660
  19. 12058660
  20. 12058660
  21. 12058660
  22. 12058660
  23. 12058660
  24. 12058660
  25. 12058660
  26. 12058660
  27. 12058660
  28. 12058660
  29. 12058660
  30. 12058660
  31. 12058660
  32. 12058660
  33. 12058660
  34. 12058660
  35. 12058660
  36. 12058660
  37. 12058660
  38. 12058660
  39. 12058660
  40. 12058660
  41. 12058660
  42. 12058660
  43. 12058660
  44. 12058660
  45. 12058660
  46. 12058660
  47. 12058660
  48. 12058660
  49. 12058660
  50. 12058660
Contact Seller

$57,730

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,738KM
VIN 1FVACXCT47HY03288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037476
  • Mileage 106,738 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Freightliner M2 106 Dump Truck, 6.4L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4X2, cruise control, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and decal valid until December 2025. $57,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2011 International 4300 DuraStar Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 International 4300 DuraStar Cube Van Diesel With Power Tailgate 24,920 KM $27,810 + tax & lic
Used 2015 International 4300 DuraStar Tow Truck Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 International 4300 DuraStar Tow Truck Diesel 206,095 KM $52,790 + tax & lic
Used 2010 International 7500 Tandem Fuel Tanker Truck Diesel Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2010 International 7500 Tandem Fuel Tanker Truck Diesel Air Brakes 327,740 KM $65,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,730

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2007 Freightliner M2106