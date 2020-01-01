2007 GMC 5500

2007 GMC C5500 Crew Cab 11 Foot Flat Deck 4x4 Duramax Diesel with Crane Picker, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4x4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $34,710.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $35,010.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.