2007 GMC 5500

C Crew Cab 11 Foot Flat Deck 4x4 Duramax Diesel with Crane Picker

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$34,710

+ taxes & licensing

  • 242,720KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4505496
  • Stock #: BC0032276
  • VIN: 1GDE5E3957F423206
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2007 GMC C5500 Crew Cab 11 Foot Flat Deck 4x4 Duramax Diesel with Crane Picker, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4x4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $34,710.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $35,010.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front air dam
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

