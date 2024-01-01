$8,990+ tax & licensing
2007 GMC Savana
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,000KM
VIN IGDJG31U671183004
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
