Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2007 GMC Savana for sale in Burnaby, BC

2007 GMC Savana

230,000 KM

Details Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 GMC Savana

Watch This Vehicle
12050467

2007 GMC Savana

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1735430384
  2. 1735430384
  3. 1735430384
  4. 1735430384
  5. 1735430384
  6. 1735430384
  7. 1735430384
Contact Seller

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,000KM
VIN IGDJG31U671183004

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 192,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q3 Progressiv for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Audi Q3 Progressiv 79,507 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2001 Ford F-150 XLT 307,000 KM $5,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2007 GMC Savana