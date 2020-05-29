Menu
$5,970

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

8 foot Box SLE1 2WD

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

8 foot Box SLE1 2WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$5,970

+ taxes & licensing

  • 189,977KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5179787
  • Stock #: BC0032698
  • VIN: 1GTEC14C47Z562397
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2WD, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, 12 Volt in, aux in, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $5,970.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $6,270.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front air dam
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

