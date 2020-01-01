Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Flat Deck 11.8 foot Dually 4WD Propane Gas

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Flat Deck 11.8 foot Dually 4WD Propane Gas

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4505499
  2. 4505499
  3. 4505499
  4. 4505499
  5. 4505499
  6. 4505499
  7. 4505499
  8. 4505499
  9. 4505499
  10. 4505499
  11. 4505499
  12. 4505499
  13. 4505499
  14. 4505499
  15. 4505499
  16. 4505499
  17. 4505499
  18. 4505499
  19. 4505499
  20. 4505499
  21. 4505499
  22. 4505499
  23. 4505499
  24. 4505499
  25. 4505499
  26. 4505499
  27. 4505499
  28. 4505499
  29. 4505499
  30. 4505499
  31. 4505499
  32. 4505499
  33. 4505499
  34. 4505499
  35. 4505499
  36. 4505499
  37. 4505499
  38. 4505499
  39. 4505499
  40. 4505499
  41. 4505499
  42. 4505499
  43. 4505499
  44. 4505499
  45. 4505499
  46. 4505499
  47. 4505499
  48. 4505499
  49. 4505499
  50. 4505499
Contact Seller

$14,810

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,587KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4505499
  • Stock #: BC0032252
  • VIN: 1GDJK34K47E543257
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Flat Deck 11.8 foot Dually 4WD Propane Gas, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $14,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $15,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front air dam
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2014 Ford F-150 XL R...
 196,219 KM
$8,850 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Econoline ...
 145,222 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2003 Porsche 911 Car...
 128,857 KM
$19,810 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message