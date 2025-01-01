Menu
Account
Sign In
2007 GMC W3500 16-Foot Cube Van Diesel with Loading Ramp, 5.2L, 4 cylinder, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $33,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2007 GMC W3500

179,758 KM

Details Description Features

$33,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 GMC W3500

16-Foot Cube Van Diesel with Loading Ramp

Watch This Vehicle
12488974

2007 GMC W3500

16-Foot Cube Van Diesel with Loading Ramp

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12488974
  2. 12488974
  3. 12488974
  4. 12488974
  5. 12488974
  6. 12488974
  7. 12488974
  8. 12488974
  9. 12488974
  10. 12488974
  11. 12488974
  12. 12488974
  13. 12488974
  14. 12488974
  15. 12488974
  16. 12488974
  17. 12488974
  18. 12488974
  19. 12488974
  20. 12488974
  21. 12488974
  22. 12488974
  23. 12488974
  24. 12488974
  25. 12488974
  26. 12488974
  27. 12488974
  28. 12488974
  29. 12488974
  30. 12488974
  31. 12488974
  32. 12488974
  33. 12488974
  34. 12488974
  35. 12488974
  36. 12488974
  37. 12488974
  38. 12488974
  39. 12488974
  40. 12488974
  41. 12488974
  42. 12488974
  43. 12488974
  44. 12488974
  45. 12488974
  46. 12488974
  47. 12488974
  48. 12488974
  49. 12488974
  50. 12488974
  51. 12488974
  52. 12488974
  53. 12488974
  54. 12488974
  55. 12488974
  56. 12488974
  57. 12488974
  58. 12488974
  59. 12488974
  60. 12488974
  61. 12488974
  62. 12488974
  63. 12488974
  64. 12488974
  65. 12488974
  66. 12488974
  67. 12488974
Contact Seller

$33,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,758KM
VIN J8DB4W16477401215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 179,758 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 GMC W3500 16-Foot Cube Van Diesel with Loading Ramp, 5.2L, 4 cylinder, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $33,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

ABS Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2014 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving 164,103 KM $15,790 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit 150 Van Low Roof 130 Inches Wheel Base Ladder Rack and Rear Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford Transit 150 Van Low Roof 130 Inches Wheel Base Ladder Rack and Rear Shelving 207,351 KM $20,410 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Express 2500 CARGO VAN for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Chevrolet Express 2500 CARGO VAN 188,652 KM $14,520 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,850

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 GMC W3500