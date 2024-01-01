Menu
Account
Sign In
2007 GMC W5500 18 Foot Cube Van Diesel, 5.2L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine, 2 door, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Estimated inside box dimensions: 18 feet long by 7 feet 8 inches wide by 7 feet 2 inches tall. Certification and Decal valid until April 2025. $22,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2007 GMC W5500

200,601 KM

Details Description Features

$22,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 GMC W5500

18 Foot Cube Van Diesel 3 Seater

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC W5500

18 Foot Cube Van Diesel 3 Seater

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11872420
  2. 11872420
  3. 11872420
  4. 11872420
  5. 11872420
  6. 11872420
  7. 11872420
  8. 11872420
  9. 11872420
  10. 11872420
  11. 11872420
  12. 11872420
  13. 11872420
  14. 11872420
  15. 11872420
  16. 11872420
  17. 11872420
  18. 11872420
  19. 11872420
  20. 11872420
  21. 11872420
  22. 11872420
  23. 11872420
  24. 11872420
  25. 11872420
  26. 11872420
  27. 11872420
  28. 11872420
  29. 11872420
  30. 11872420
  31. 11872420
  32. 11872420
  33. 11872420
  34. 11872420
  35. 11872420
  36. 11872420
  37. 11872420
  38. 11872420
  39. 11872420
  40. 11872420
  41. 11872420
  42. 11872420
  43. 11872420
  44. 11872420
  45. 11872420
  46. 11872420
  47. 11872420
  48. 11872420
  49. 11872420
  50. 11872420
Contact Seller

$22,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,601KM
VIN J8DE5B16977302201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037284
  • Mileage 200,601 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 GMC W5500 18 Foot Cube Van Diesel, 5.2L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine, 2 door, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Estimated inside box dimensions: 18 feet long by 7 feet 8 inches wide by 7 feet 2 inches tall. Certification and Decal valid until April 2025. $22,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $23,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Safety

Driver Airbag

Additional Features

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2024 AGT Industrial MX12R Mini Excavator for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 AGT Industrial MX12R Mini Excavator 0 $6,980 + tax & lic
Used 2024 AGT Industrial MX12R Mini Excavator Mini Excavator for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 AGT Industrial MX12R Mini Excavator Mini Excavator 0 $6,980 + tax & lic
Used 2024 AGT L12R Mini Excavator for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 AGT L12R Mini Excavator 0 $6,980 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2007 GMC W5500