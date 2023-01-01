$29,610+ tax & licensing
2007 GMC W55042
Flat Deck With Crane Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$29,610
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10254198
- Stock #: BC0036157
- VIN: J8DE5B16077300157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0036157
- Mileage 167,601 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 GMC W55042 Flat Deck With Crane,5.2L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine., 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth Wheelbase 11.1ft.Bed 12ft long by 8ft wide $29,610.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,960.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
