2007 GMC W55042

167,601 KM

Details Description Features

2007 GMC W55042

2007 GMC W55042

Flat Deck With Crane Diesel

2007 GMC W55042

Flat Deck With Crane Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

167,601KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10254198
  • Stock #: BC0036157
  • VIN: J8DE5B16077300157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036157
  • Mileage 167,601 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 GMC W55042 Flat Deck With Crane,5.2L L4 TURBO DIESEL engine., 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth Wheelbase 11.1ft.Bed 12ft long by 8ft wide $29,610.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,960.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Back to Top

