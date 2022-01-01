Menu
2007 Hino 185

295,883 KM

Details

$24,720

+ tax & licensing
$24,720

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

16 Foot Cube Van With Power Tailgate Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,720

+ taxes & licensing

295,883KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8093410
  Stock #: BC0034487
  VIN: 2AYNC6JK273S10434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 295,883 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Hino 185 16 Foot Cube Van With Power Tailgate Diesel, 4.7L L4 DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, with air compressor, white exterior, certificate and Decal valid to November 2022 grey interior, cloth. $24,720.00 plus $350 processing fee, $25,070.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Cargo box light
Front side airbag

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

