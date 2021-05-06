+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2007 Honda Odyssey Touring rear DVD, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, Automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, Cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation, CD player, Rear DVD, Bluetooth, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Dual Climate Control, 12 Volt Input, Navigation aid, Back up Camera, Power door locks, Power windows, Power mirrors, Power sunroof, Grey exterior $7,380.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $7,730.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
