2007 Honda Odyssey

$7,380 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 7 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 7083595

7083595 Stock #: BC0033703

BC0033703 VIN: 5FNRL38867B511671

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 203,778 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Leather Seat ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Navigation Aid Front Power Memory Seat Front Power Lumbar Support Third Row Removable Seat Power Sliding Side Van Door Power Trunk Lid Second Row Sound Controls Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Power Sunroof/Moonroof Passenger Climate Controls Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

