2007 Honda Odyssey

203,778 KM

Details

$7,380

+ tax & licensing
$7,380

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Honda Odyssey

2007 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/DVD

2007 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/DVD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$7,380

+ taxes & licensing

203,778KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7083595
  • Stock #: BC0033703
  • VIN: 5FNRL38867B511671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,778 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Honda Odyssey Touring rear DVD, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, Automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, Cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation, CD player, Rear DVD, Bluetooth, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Dual Climate Control, 12 Volt Input, Navigation aid, Back up Camera, Power door locks, Power windows, Power mirrors, Power sunroof, Grey exterior $7,380.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $7,730.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Third Row Removable Seat
Power Sliding Side Van Door
Power Trunk Lid
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

