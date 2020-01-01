Menu
2007 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

2007 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,575KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4435290
  • Stock #: BC0032238
  • VIN: 5NPET46F47H175459
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2007 Hyundai Sonata GLS, 3.3L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, grey interior, cloth $4,990.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $5,290.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front air dam
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

