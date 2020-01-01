2007 Hyundai Sonata GLS, 3.3L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, grey interior, cloth $4,990.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $5,290.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Cargo Net

SPLASH GUARDS

Front air dam

Front side airbag

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Trunk anti-trap device

Vehicle Stability Control System

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.