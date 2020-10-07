Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 International 4200

172,973 KM

Details Description Features

$28,670

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,670

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2007 International 4200

2007 International 4200

Bucket Truck Diesel Hydraulic Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2007 International 4200

Bucket Truck Diesel Hydraulic Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 5854572
  2. 5854572
  3. 5854572
  4. 5854572
  5. 5854572
  6. 5854572
  7. 5854572
  8. 5854572
  9. 5854572
  10. 5854572
  11. 5854572
  12. 5854572
  13. 5854572
  14. 5854572
  15. 5854572
  16. 5854572
  17. 5854572
  18. 5854572
  19. 5854572
  20. 5854572
  21. 5854572
  22. 5854572
  23. 5854572
  24. 5854572
  25. 5854572
  26. 5854572
  27. 5854572
  28. 5854572
  29. 5854572
  30. 5854572
  31. 5854572
  32. 5854572
  33. 5854572
  34. 5854572
  35. 5854572
  36. 5854572
  37. 5854572
  38. 5854572
  39. 5854572
  40. 5854572
  41. 5854572
  42. 5854572
  43. 5854572
  44. 5854572
  45. 5854572
  46. 5854572
  47. 5854572
  48. 5854572
  49. 5854572
  50. 5854572
Contact Seller

$28,670

+ taxes & licensing

172,973KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5854572
  • Stock #: BC0033019
  • VIN: 1HTMPAFM37H403336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0033019
  • Mileage 172,973 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 International 4200 Bucket Truck Diesel Hydraulic Brakes, 6.0L, 5 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, backup camera, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Decal Expiry Date Sept 2021. $28,670.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $28,970.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 146,374 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 97,861 KM
$23,650 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Expre...
 214,760 KM
$10,970 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory