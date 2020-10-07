+ taxes & licensing
2007 International 4200 Bucket Truck Diesel Hydraulic Brakes, 6.0L, 5 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, backup camera, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Decal Expiry Date Sept 2021. $28,670.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $28,970.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
