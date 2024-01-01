Menu
2007 International 4300 20 Foot Flat Deck Diesel, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, Hydraulic Brakes 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, yellow exterior, gray interior. Certificate and Decal Valid to June 2025 $3,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $3,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee.

2007 International 4300

793,216 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2007 International 4300

20 Foot Flat Deck Diesel Hydraulic Brakes

11936592

2007 International 4300

20 Foot Flat Deck Diesel Hydraulic Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
793,216KM
VIN 1HTMMAAM47H333457

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037316
  • Mileage 793,216 KM

2007 International 4300 20 Foot Flat Deck Diesel, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, Hydraulic Brakes 2 door, automatic, 4X2, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, yellow exterior, gray interior. Certificate and Decal Valid to June 2025 $3,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $3,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Automatic Headlights

Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 International 4300