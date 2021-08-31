Menu
2007 JOHN DEER 4720 Tractor Loader

0 KM

Details Description

$28,650

+ tax & licensing
$28,650

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

4x4 Enclosed Cab Diesel

4x4 Enclosed Cab Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7669900
  • Stock #: BC0034247
  • VIN: W0400CX004254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 John Deer 4720 Tractor Loader 4x4 Enclosed Cab Diesel, 61 inch smooth bucket, 3 point hitch, green exterior, black interior, vinyl. $28,650.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $29,000.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

