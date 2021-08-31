+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2007 John Deere 344J Front End Loader Diesel, 1 door, automatic, CD player, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $40,810.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $41,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
