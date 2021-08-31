2007 John Deere 344J Front End Loader

$40,810 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7657744

7657744 Stock #: BC0034233

BC0034233 VIN: LU344JX816937

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial

Transmission Automatic

Stock # BC0034233

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Convenience tilt steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.