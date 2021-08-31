Menu
2007 John Deere 344J Front End Loader

0 KM

$40,810

$40,810

Diesel

Diesel

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Used
  Listing ID: 7657744
  Stock #: BC0034233
  VIN: LU344JX816937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 John Deere 344J Front End Loader Diesel, 1 door, automatic, CD player, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $40,810.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $41,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Tachometer
CD Player
tilt steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

