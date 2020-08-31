Menu
2007 Kawasaki VF650-H

0 KM

Details Description

$5,910

+ tax & licensing
$5,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

ATV 4x4

ATV 4x4

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$5,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 5771865
  • Stock #: BC0032963
  • VIN: JKAVFEH187B500186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0032963
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Kawasaki VF650-H ATV, 650CC,4x4 automatic, front winch, upgraded mag wheels and tires, silver exterior, black interior, vinyl. $5,910.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $6,210.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

