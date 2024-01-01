Menu
2007 Lexus Ls600Hl, Right Hand Drive Hybrid Long Wheelbase, 4 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio,Full ev mode, full size spare, Mark Levinson sound system, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior. $18,650.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,025.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2007 Lexus LS600HL

112,208 KM

$18,650

+ tax & licensing
2007 Lexus LS600HL

Right Hand Drive Hybrid Long Wheelbase

2007 Lexus LS600HL

Right Hand Drive Hybrid Long Wheelbase

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,650

+ taxes & licensing

112,208KM
Used
VIN UVF465003424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Passenger Power Seat
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

$18,650

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2007 Lexus LS600HL