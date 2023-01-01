$58,750+ tax & licensing
604-522-7376
2007 MASTERCRAFT X45
24 Foot Cruiser Boat and Trailer
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$58,750
- Listing ID: 10236866
- Stock #: BC0036012
- VIN: MBCHJAU3G607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Boat
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 MasterCraft X45 24 Foot Cruiser Boat, and Trailer 8.1 Litre, 8 cylinder, seats 18 person or 2635 lbs. , V-drive Vortex 8100 engine, engine type is single inbound/ outbound 450 horse power, factory aluminum tower, flip style board racks, rear view mirror, tower lights front and rear, tower speakers, heated seats, snap on boat cover, cock pit heater, JL audio speakers, JL subwoofers, Amps, under seat storage with ice chest, rear shower with hot water, sun-pad area, automatic, AM/FM radio, white exterior, tan interior, leather. Trailer vin number TA-07-MS245. $58,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $59,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
