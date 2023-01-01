Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 MASTERCRAFT X45

0 KM

Details Description Features

$58,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2007 MASTERCRAFT X45

2007 MASTERCRAFT X45

24 Foot Cruiser Boat and Trailer

Watch This Vehicle

2007 MASTERCRAFT X45

24 Foot Cruiser Boat and Trailer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10236866
  2. 10236866
  3. 10236866
  4. 10236866
  5. 10236866
  6. 10236866
  7. 10236866
  8. 10236866
  9. 10236866
  10. 10236866
  11. 10236866
  12. 10236866
  13. 10236866
  14. 10236866
  15. 10236866
  16. 10236866
  17. 10236866
  18. 10236866
  19. 10236866
  20. 10236866
  21. 10236866
  22. 10236866
  23. 10236866
  24. 10236866
  25. 10236866
  26. 10236866
  27. 10236866
  28. 10236866
  29. 10236866
  30. 10236866
  31. 10236866
  32. 10236866
  33. 10236866
  34. 10236866
  35. 10236866
  36. 10236866
  37. 10236866
  38. 10236866
  39. 10236866
  40. 10236866
  41. 10236866
  42. 10236866
  43. 10236866
  44. 10236866
  45. 10236866
  46. 10236866
  47. 10236866
  48. 10236866
  49. 10236866
  50. 10236866
Contact Seller

$58,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10236866
  • Stock #: BC0036012
  • VIN: MBCHJAU3G607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Boat
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 MasterCraft X45 24 Foot Cruiser Boat, and Trailer 8.1 Litre, 8 cylinder, seats 18 person or 2635 lbs. , V-drive Vortex 8100 engine, engine type is single inbound/ outbound 450 horse power, factory aluminum tower, flip style board racks, rear view mirror, tower lights front and rear, tower speakers, heated seats, snap on boat cover, cock pit heater, JL audio speakers, JL subwoofers, Amps, under seat storage with ice chest, rear shower with hot water, sun-pad area, automatic, AM/FM radio, white exterior, tan interior, leather. Trailer vin number TA-07-MS245. $58,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $59,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tachometer

Safety

Driver Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

1995 Bayliner 2355 C...
 0 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2006 Ford F-750 21 f...
 224,181 KM
$39,810 + tax & lic
2007 Freightliner M2...
 107,989 KM
$69,740 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory