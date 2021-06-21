Menu
2007 Mazda CX-7

267,104 KM

$3,250

+ tax & licensing
$3,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Grand Touring

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

267,104KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7405373
  • Stock #: BC0033999
  • VIN: JM3ER293270163450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black and Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,104 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring, 2.3L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, CD changer, DVD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, white exterior, black and grey interior, leather. $3,250.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $3,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Keyless Entry
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
CD Changer
rear window defogger
full size spare tire
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

